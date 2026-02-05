Energy security of 1.4 billion people remains 'supreme priority': India rejects claim to halt Russian oil imports

NEW DELHI: Amid US President Donald Trump's claim that India has agreed to halt purchases of Russian oil, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday reiterated that ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people remains the top priority for the Government of India, especially amid evolving global energy dynamics.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's energy decisions are guided by national interest.

"In so far as India's energy security or sourcing is confirmed, the government has publicly on several occasions, including me here, stated that ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion is the supreme priority of the government," Jaiswal said.

He further outlined the government's strategy, adding, "Diversifying our energy sourcing in keeping with objective market conditions and evolving international dynamics is at the core of our strategy to ensure this. All of India's decisions are taken and will be taken with this in mind."

Trump made the remarks following the announcement of the India-US trade deal, claiming that New Delhi would stop buying Russian oil and shift toward increased purchases from the United States and Venezuela.

"We spoke about many this including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more fr the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social post earlier this week.

The trade deal was later confirmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though no statement was made regarding stopping Russian oil imports.

Responding to questions on Venezuela, Jaiswal said India remains open to sourcing oil based on commercial considerations.

"India's stand is clear. We have long-standing partnership with Venezuela. And we remain open to buying oil from Venezuela or other places depending on its commercial viability," he said.