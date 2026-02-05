India open to resuming Venezuelan crude imports based on commercial viability: MEA

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said that it continues to keep its options open for sourcing crude oil from Venezuela and other regions, depending on commercial viability, amidst claims by the United States that it has stopped buying Russian oil and may increase imports from the US and Venezuela.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiwal outlined the country's broader energy security strategy amid global supply uncertainties.

Responding to media queries on crude imports from Venezuela, Jaiswal highlighted India's long-standing energy engagement with Venezuela, covering both trade and investment.

"As far as Venezuela is concerned, it has been a long-standing partner for us in the area of energy, both on the trade side and also on the investment side," Jaiswal said during a media briefing.

He noted that India sourced crude from Venezuela until 2019-20, after which imports were stopped.

According to the MEA, crude purchases resumed in 2023-24 but were discontinued after sanctions were reimposed.

Jaiswal also noted the presence of Indian public-sector undertakings in Venezuela, adding that Indian firms have maintained energy partnerships in the country for over a decade.