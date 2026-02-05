Six out of 10 urban Indians not consuming protein-rich food: Survey

NEW DELHI: A nationwide survey has found that six out of 10 urban Indians are not consuming protein-rich foods daily, indicating that most people are not aware of the role protein plays in supporting muscle strength, immune function, and energy levels.

The survey also found that only four in 10 urban Indians include protein-rich foods like lentils, eggs, milk, paneer, fish, or nuts in their everyday meals.

Highlighting that 71 per cent of consumers are willing to switch to more affordable protein alternatives, the survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight said there is an urgent need to improve protein literacy and access to affordable protein sources among Indian consumers.

The survey shows a “gap” that, despite rising health consciousness, protein still doesn’t have a consistent place in most Indian diets.

“In addition, nearly three-fourths of respondents could not correctly identify the daily protein requirement for an average adult,” the survey said.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the average daily protein consumption is 0.66 to 0.83 grams per kilogram of body weight for healthy Indian adults.

The survey also found that as many as 50 per cent of the urban Indian population do not associate common symptoms like tiredness, hair fall, or low immunity with inadequate protein intake.

The extensive study, which gathered over 2,07,000 responses from consumers across the top 25 metro and urban districts in India, also found that there is a significant knowledge gap even among health-conscious urban consumers.

It found that 85 per cent reported not keeping any record or estimate of their daily protein intake.