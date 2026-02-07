Ghaziabad suicide: Initial investigation reveals minor sisters were depressed after father snatched phone

GHAZIABAD: Investigation into the suicide of three minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has revealed that they were depressed because their father had snatched their phones after observing that they were obsessed with the Korean culture, police said.

Due to this, the girls could not play online games and talk to their Korean friends, the police said, adding that their father later sold the phones.

On the night of the incident, they took their mother's phone, but could not access the Korean app on that device.

The forensic team, which reached the spot and seized the mobile phone, could not find any access of the Korean app.

The fingerprints, including the handwritten suicide note and the messages, have been sent to the forensic science laboratory, the report of which is still awaited, DCP (Trans Hindon) Nimish Patil told PTI on Saturday.

In 2015, the father Chetan Kumar's live-in partner died under suspicious circumstances after falling from the roof of a flat at Rajendra Nagar Colony in the Sahibabad police station area.

Later, the police dismissed the case, treating the death as a suicide, Patil told PTI.

Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) jumped to their deaths from the ninth floor of their residential tower in Bharat City Society under the Trans-Hindon police station jurisdiction earlier this week.