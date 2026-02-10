Kuki-Naga violence in Manipur intenifies; more arson attacks, gunfire reported

GUWAHATI: Militants torched several houses in the Litan area of Manipur’s Naga-majority Ukhrul district on Tuesday morning, heightening the ongoing ethnic tensions between the Kuki-Zo and Naga communities. There were also reports of gunfire.
According to official sources, 27-28 houses of both communities were burnt between Sunday and Monday.
The number of houses torched on Tuesday morning could not be ascertained. Locals claimed that more than ten houses were burnt.
The violence continues despite the enforcement of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, and the deployment of Army and paramilitary personnel.
Civil society organisations from both communities, which met on Monday in the area in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho and two local MLAs, appealed for peace but prospects reamin grim.
The violence flared after a Tangkhul Naga man was allegedly assaulted by a group of Kuki-Zo individuals at Litan on Saturday night.
The situation escalated on Sunday afternoon when Naga villagers approached the chief of a nearby Kuki village, demanding that the alleged perpetrators be produced before them. On Sunday evening, several people, including a police officer, were injured in a stone-pelting attack; later, at night, arson attacks followed.
Viral videos circulating on social media, reportedly filmed in low-light conditions, captured sounds resembling gunshots.
The violence disrupted road communication between Ukhrul areas and the Imphal valley. Keeping in view the convenience of the public, the state government has scheduled one sortie of special helicopter service for Tuesday for Imphal-Ukhrul-Imphal.
The government is also working on scheduling two helicopter sorties for Wednesday on the same route. These special helicopter services are scheduled over and above the regular schedule, an official statement said.