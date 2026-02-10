Kuki-Naga violence in Manipur intenifies; more arson attacks, gunfire reported

GUWAHATI: Militants torched several houses in the Litan area of Manipur’s Naga-majority Ukhrul district on Tuesday morning, heightening the ongoing ethnic tensions between the Kuki-Zo and Naga communities. There were also reports of gunfire.

According to official sources, 27-28 houses of both communities were burnt between Sunday and Monday.

The number of houses torched on Tuesday morning could not be ascertained. Locals claimed that more than ten houses were burnt.

The violence continues despite the enforcement of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, and the deployment of Army and paramilitary personnel.

Civil society organisations from both communities, which met on Monday in the area in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho and two local MLAs, appealed for peace but prospects reamin grim.