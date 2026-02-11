Lamborghini accident case: Man who claims to have driven the car surrenders, complainant changes stance

LUCKNOW: The high-profile Lamborghini accident case took a dramatic turn in Kanpur on Wednesday when the man claiming to be the driver of the vehicle surrendered before a court in the afternoon, while the complainant, Mohammad Tausif, reached a compromise in the matter.

Accompanied by his lawyer, Tausif appeared in court and stated that the Lamborghini was being driven by Mohan, not by Shivam Mishra, the leading tobacco baron’s son, who was earlier accused.

Mohan reportedly told the court that he was driving Shivam Mishra’s car at the time of the accident. He claimed Shivam had suffered a seizure, causing panic inside the vehicle.

However, the issue took another twist when the Kanpur district court rejected the surrender application filed by the 45-year-old driver who claimed he was driving the luxury car when it allegedly rammed into several vehicles and injured half a dozen persons on Sunday evening.

Prosecuting Officer, Kanpur, Nagendra Kumar Mishra, said two applications were considered on Wednesday.

In the first application, the driver, Mohan M, sought to be taken into judicial custody in connection with the case registered in the matter.

In the second application, a plea was filed seeking the release of the seized vehicle.

The court declined to take Mohan into custody, observing that police had stated he was neither wanted in the case nor had his name emerged during the probe.

According to the Prosecuting Officer, the police, in their report, told the court that Shivam was driving the vehicle when the accident occurred.

With regard to the application seeking the release of the seized vehicle, the court directed the police to submit the technical examination report.