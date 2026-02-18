Murder of Tripura youngster Anjel Chakma 'unfortunate', says SC

NEW DELHI: The Chief Justice bench on Wednesday termed the murder of Tripura youth, Anjel Chakma, in Dehradun as an “unfortunate incident" and said that such incidents should be curbed.

While hearing a petition filed by a Delhi-based lawyer, Anoop Prakash Awasthi, the CJI Surya Kant suggested that the petitioner should submit a representation to the authorities.

"Of course, it is unfortunate, and such incidents have to be treated with iron hands, but it is also something which Parliament has to consider," CJI Kant orally observed and condemned the incident.

The apex court refused to pass directions as sought by the petitioner Awasthi in the case. "We deem it appropriate that the issue be placed before the competent authority through the good offices of the Attorney General (AG)," said the top court bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi -- besides being led by the CJI Kant.

During the hearing, the petitioner sought a direction that there should be a nodal agency in the States to deal with grievances regarding identity-based discrimination.

Hearing submissions from Awasthi, the CJI Kant, however, pointed out that such a mechanism can encourage further divisions based on regional identities.

"The moment we start entertaining litigations where the victims are unfortunately targeted because of their region, the negative message is that people will start identifying himself/herself as Keralite, Tamilian or Kashmirian. We are not meant to do so. We have a strong federal structure, and we are supposed to be stronger with unity and not to be identified with regions," the CJI observed.

The Bench -- while disposing of the petition -- granted liberty to the petitioner to furnish a soft copy of the plea along with the Court's order to the office of the Attorney General, to enable him to take up the matter with the appropriate authority.

The petitioner said that he has moved the top court, as Kiren Rijiju, the then Minister of State for Home, had said in 2017 in Parliament that there was no plan to create any nodal agency.

He submitted that in the new criminal laws, there was no special provision to deal with such cases.

Hearing these submissions, the CJI clarified that it was probably not done keeping in mind the "negative consequences of such a provision."

On December 28, the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Awasthi in the backdrop of the brutal killing of Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Unakoti in Tripura, on December 27 in a racially motivated attack in the Selaqui area of Dehradun.