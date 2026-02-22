Asking questions is our right: Congress hits back at PM for his 'gandi aur nangi politics' jibe

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that the party turned the India AI Impact Summit into an arena for its "gandi aur nangi" politics, saying that asking questions is its right and the PM cannot suppress its voice to protect himself.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating development projects, including the Namo Bharat rail and the Meerut Metro Rail extension, the prime minister said earlier on Sunday that the Congress' conduct showed how "ideologically bankrupt and impoverished" the party had become.

He came down heavily on the Congress over its "shirtless" protest at the summit, alleging that the party turned an international event hosted by the country into an arena for its "gandi aur nangi (dirty and shameless)" politics.

Hitting back at the prime minister, the Congress said in a post on X, "Asking questions is our right.

It is the responsibility of the youth of this country.

Narendra Modi is compromised.

"He cannot suppress our voices to protect himself," the party said.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC), on its official X handle, said those who have been exposed in the Epstein files do not look good exposing others.