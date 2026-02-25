Cops against cops: Himachal police file FIR against Delhi police after IYC leaders' arrest in Shimla

CHANDIGARH: High drama unfolded on Thursday after a Delhi Police team reached Shimla to arrest three Youth Congress leaders. The Himachal Pradesh Police first detained the team from the national capital, and later in the evening, an FIR was registered against “unidentified persons” on charges of alleged abduction for not informing the local police.

Sources said a team of about 20 Delhi Police personnel arrived in Shimla to arrest three Youth Congress leaders from Rohru in connection with a protest staged during the AI summit in New Delhi. As the Delhi Police team was returning to the national capital with the three leaders, it was stopped near Dharampur in Solan district by the Himachal Pradesh Police, which allegedly detained them.

The police personnel and the Youth Congress leaders were then taken back to Shimla and produced before a local court in the afternoon. The Delhi Police team submitted documents related to the case registered against the three leaders in the national capital and reportedly stated that they had the arrest memo and all required documents to take the three Youth Congress leaders to Delhi, where they would be produced before a court, sources said. They added that the Himachal Pradesh Police maintained that it had not been informed in advance.

The standoff did not end there. Delhi Police accused the Himachal Pradesh Police of interfering in their official duty. The court later allowed the Delhi Police to take the three leaders back to Delhi to be produced before a Delhi court.

However, as the Delhi Police team headed back from Shimla, it was again stopped late in the evening by the Himachal Pradesh Police at Shoghi. The team was informed that an FIR had been registered against them on charges of abduction of three persons and that they would have to join the investigation.