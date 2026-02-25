'Shirtless' protest: Three more Congress workers held in Shimla; total arrests rise to 11

NEW DELHI: Three more Congress workers have been taken into custody in connection with the "shirtless" protest at the AI Impact Summit here, taking the total number of those arrested in the case to 11, an official said on Wednesday.

Saurabh, Siddharth and Arbaz were apprehended by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from a hotel in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh.

They were produced before a local court, which granted transit remand to enable the police to bring them to Delhi for further questioning, he said.

However, the arrests led to a dramatic turn of events after Himachal Pradesh Police intercepted the Delhi Police team while they were transporting the accused to the national capital.

According to sources in Himachal Pradesh Police, the team from Delhi carried out the operation in Shimla without informing the local police.

Acting on this, Himachal police intercepted three vehicles carrying the accused -- who are reportedly not residents of Himachal Pradesh -- and Delhi Police personnel.