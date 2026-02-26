India, Israel seal 'Special Strategic Partnership'; UPI rollout, FTA push and critical minerals pact take centre stage

NEW DELHI: India and Israel on Thursday elevated their ties to a 'Special Strategic Partnership', signalling the deepening of cooperation across defence, trade, technology and regional connectivity.

Both sides also underscored shared concerns over terrorism and instability in the Middle East. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second state visit to Israel in nine years.

Following delegation-level talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi described the relationship as 'time-tested' and rooted in trust and democratic values.

“Our relationship is founded on the strong bedrock of deep trust, shared democratic values, and human sensitivities. Our bond has stood the test of every trial of time,” Modi said at a joint press conference.

“Today, we have taken the historic decision to elevate our time-tested partnership to the status of a ‘Special Strategic Partnership’.”

A series of agreements were signed to boost collaboration in trade, agriculture, energy, cyberspace and digital payments. The two sides agreed to work towards finalising a 'mutually beneficial' free trade agreement.

Modi also announced the launch of a new India-Israel partnership on critical and emerging technologies, aimed at accelerating cooperation in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and critical minerals.