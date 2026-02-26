India, Israel seal 'Special Strategic Partnership'; UPI rollout, FTA push and critical minerals pact take centre stage

NEW DELHI: India and Israel on Thursday elevated their ties to a 'Special Strategic Partnership', signalling the deepening of cooperation across defence, trade, technology and regional connectivity.
Both sides also underscored shared concerns over terrorism and instability in the Middle East. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second state visit to Israel in nine years.
Following delegation-level talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi described the relationship as 'time-tested' and rooted in trust and democratic values.
“Our relationship is founded on the strong bedrock of deep trust, shared democratic values, and human sensitivities. Our bond has stood the test of every trial of time,” Modi said at a joint press conference.
“Today, we have taken the historic decision to elevate our time-tested partnership to the status of a ‘Special Strategic Partnership’.”
A series of agreements were signed to boost collaboration in trade, agriculture, energy, cyberspace and digital payments. The two sides agreed to work towards finalising a 'mutually beneficial' free trade agreement.
Modi also announced the launch of a new India-Israel partnership on critical and emerging technologies, aimed at accelerating cooperation in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and critical minerals.
“I am pleased that an agreement has been reached for the use of UPI in Israel,” Modi said, referring to India’s digital payments interface, in a move expected to strengthen fintech linkages.
Security cooperation remained central to the talks. Modi reiterated India’s firm opposition to terrorism in all forms.
“India and Israel are completely clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world. In any form, in any expression, terrorism cannot be accepted,” he said.
“We have stood shoulder-to-shoulder in opposing terrorism and its supporters, and we will continue to do so.”
At the same time, the Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s support for peace efforts in Gaza. “India’s stance is clear: humanity must never become a victim of conflict. A path to peace has been created through the Gaza Peace Plan. India has fully supported these efforts,” he said, adding that New Delhi would “continue dialogue and cooperation with all countries.”
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said mobility had emerged as a “sunshine sector” in bilateral ties.
Israel will open its manufacturing and restaurant sectors to Indian workers, with over 50,000 Indian workers expected to travel to Israel over the next five years under a newly signed protocol.
The leaders also reviewed progress on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and cooperation under the I2U2 framework grouping India, Israel, the UAE and the United States.
Misri also noted that India is implementing development projects worth $170 million for the Palestinian community, with an additional $40 million in education and healthcare initiatives in the pipeline.