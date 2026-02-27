Congress takes swipe at Modi over NCERT row, seeks Supreme Court probe

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the NCERT row, saying he has himself guided and shaped the "Nagpur Communal Ecosystem for Rewriting of Textbooks", which it claims is the real NCERT.

The opposition party said the next logical step for the Supreme Court would be to institute a full-fledged investigation into how textbooks came to be rewritten and how they became instruments of polarisation and political score-settling. Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, alleged that over the last decade the Prime Minister has presided over a network of “academic quacks” who have done grave damage by infecting textbooks with their brand of ideological virus.

The Congress’ attack on the government came a day after the Supreme Court imposed a “complete blanket ban” on any further publication, reprinting or digital dissemination of the NCERT’s Class 8 social science book, stating that it contained “offending” content on corruption in the judiciary and remarking that a gunshot had been fired and the institution was bleeding.

The government, for its part, expressed anguish over the inclusion of the controversial section in the book, with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan promising to fix accountability and take action against those involved in drafting it.