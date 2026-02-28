Left parties condemn attack on Iran; urge India to denounce strike, seek ceasefire

NEW DELHI: Left parties on Saturday condemned the US and Israel for launching military attacks on Iran, calling them a violation of international law and a threat to global peace.
They also demanded that the Indian government should unequivocally denounce the strike on its friendly nation and seek immediate cessation of hostilities.
Through a statement, the Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) said that these attacks are carried out in flagrant violation of Iran’s national sovereignty, the UN (United Nation) Charter and all international treaties.
“The US and Israel carried out these attacks ignoring the ongoing negotiations with Iran. It is amply clear from the attacks and the statements of US President Donald Trump that they never believed in these negotiations. The US is acting as a belligerent bully, attacking sovereign countries at will. The attack on Iran follows its recent attack on Venezuela and threats issued to Cuba,” read the statement.
The Central Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPML-L) said that the attack pierced the facade of US talks of diplomacy. The world also understands that this imperialist aggression has nothing to do with the Iranian people's own struggle against the Iranian government for justice and liberty, the Committee added.
“India must insist on an immediate cessation of the attack on Iran…That the attack started shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel tells us how ill-advised and detrimental to Indian interests that visit was. We call upon all peace-loving people of India and the world to stand with Iran and the Iranian people against this US-Israel military aggression,” the CPML-L’s statement said.
The Communist Party of India (CPI) said that these acts constitute a grave violation of international law and the fundamental principles of the UN Charter.
“Such reckless military adventurism threatens to further destabilise the entire West Asian region, pushing it towards a wider and more destructive conflict. The CPI firmly believes that these attacks are part of a dangerous strategy aimed at imposing regime change in Iran through military force, in complete disregard of the sovereignty of nations and the right of peoples to determine their own political future,” the party added.
It demanded an immediate and unconditional halt to the ongoing military aggression against Iran and also called upon the international community, particularly the United Nations, to urgently intervene to stop further escalation and protect regional peace.
The continuation of these attacks will only intensify instability, suffering and destruction across West Asia, the CPI added.
“India must not, in any form, be complicit in or supportive of actions that violate international law and endanger regional and global peace. The Government of India also bears the responsibility of ensuring the safety and protection of Indian citizens in Iran and safeguarding our time tested bilateral relationship, including vital trade and investment ties, which are integral to India’s strategic and economic interests,” it said.