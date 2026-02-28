Left parties condemn attack on Iran; urge India to denounce strike, seek ceasefire

NEW DELHI: Left parties on Saturday condemned the US and Israel for launching military attacks on Iran, calling them a violation of international law and a threat to global peace.

They also demanded that the Indian government should unequivocally denounce the strike on its friendly nation and seek immediate cessation of hostilities.

Through a statement, the Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) said that these attacks are carried out in flagrant violation of Iran’s national sovereignty, the UN (United Nation) Charter and all international treaties.

“The US and Israel carried out these attacks ignoring the ongoing negotiations with Iran. It is amply clear from the attacks and the statements of US President Donald Trump that they never believed in these negotiations. The US is acting as a belligerent bully, attacking sovereign countries at will. The attack on Iran follows its recent attack on Venezuela and threats issued to Cuba,” read the statement.

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPML-L) said that the attack pierced the facade of US talks of diplomacy. The world also understands that this imperialist aggression has nothing to do with the Iranian people's own struggle against the Iranian government for justice and liberty, the Committee added.