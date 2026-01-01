Setback for R G Kar protest as WBJDF President Aniket Mahato resigns

KOLKATA: The 16-month-long protest movement against the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, 2024 suffered a setback on Thursday after Dr Aniket Mahato, one of the movement’s leading figures, resigned from the Board of Trustees of the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF).

The WBJDF, comprising hundreds of junior doctors from government and private healthcare facilities, including teaching and non-teaching hospitals across West Bengal, was formed within hours of the incident, which had rocked the country and sparked widespread public outrage and demands for justice.

Dr Mahato, an anaesthesiologist attached to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, conveyed his decision to resign from both the WBJDF trust and the post of its president in a letter on Thursday. Describing the decision as “painful”, he wrote: “With deep sorrow, I would like to inform you that I am finally resigning from both the WBJDF trust and the post of its president.”