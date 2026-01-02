Chhattisgarh HC grants bail to Chaitanya Baghel in alleged liquor scam case

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court on Friday granted bail to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, in two cases related to the alleged liquor scam.

The HC granted him bail in a case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and another by the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)/Economic Offences Wing (EOW), ED counsel Saurabh Kumar Pande told PTI.

Once the order copy is uploaded, the details of the grounds on which the bail has been granted will be shared, he said.

Bhupesh Baghel welcomed the high court's decision, calling it a "victory of truth".

"Truth may be troubled, but it cannot be defeated. The high court has given a great relief. It is a matter of great happiness that Chaitanya has been granted bail," he told reporters.

Chaitanya was arrested based on the statement of one Pappu Bansal, who is an absconder.

"I have been saying this from the beginning that the central and the state governments have been leaving no stone unturned to harass us," he alleged.

He further alleged that the people have now understood that the BJP-led central government targets opposition parties through investigative agencies.

"Those who get scared, join their party or compromise, while those who do not are sent to jail. Our ancestors went to jail during the fight for Independence. If they did not fear the Britishers, why should we fear them (BJP) today?" Bhupesh Baghel said.