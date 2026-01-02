'Dialogue finds no takers': Kashmir's problems are unaddressed, sense of helplessness prevails, says Mirwaiz

SRINAGAR: Senior separatist leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who last week removed the Hurriyat Conference chairman tag from his X bio, said despite Article 370 abrogation, the "Kashmir conflict continues to keep the region in an unsettled state that can erupt anytime."
Mirwaiz, who gives Friday sermons at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, claimed that he was placed under house arrest at his Nageen residence on Friday and was barred from offering Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid.
He also ruled out any compromise after removing the Hurriyat Conference chairman tag from his X bio.
"As another year begins and we look forward to it, painful memories of 2025 stay with us.
It was a year marked by tragedy and uncertainty. The horrific Pahalgam attack shook us deeply. Unequivocally condemned by one and all in the valley, it led to a lot of anxiety among the people as they were targeted and homes demolished. This was followed by another India–Pakistan war, and a stark reminder of how fragile peace in the region continues to be," Mirwaiz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
He said, despite making unilateral changes in 2019 (referring to the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcation of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories), the reality is that the Kashmir conflict continues to keep the region in an unsettled state that can erupt anytime.
"That is why wars are paused, not ended, and dialogue finds no takers. The year-end witnessed another tragedy — the massive blast and loss of life in New Delhi," Mirwaiz said.
According to him, beyond these incidents in which Kashmiris find themselves at the receiving end of suspicion and attacks in parts of India, not much has changed for them.
"The trust deficit between them and New Delhi has widened, not shrunk. Enforced silence is projected as acquiescence. Wounds remain open, problems unaddressed, and an elected government of a UT complains of being powerless," he said.
"A sense of hopelessness prevails, along with an existential crisis of losing one’s identity through demographic change since the state was downgraded to a Union Territory, constitutional guarantees withdrawn, and rules and laws tweaked," he added.
Referring to the Centre's ban on his party Awami Action Committee (AAC), Mirwaiz said, "The year also witnessed banning of Awami Action Committee — a socio-political institution that reached out to people in need, advocating peace, dialogue and resolution — along with Ittihadul Muslimeen, which were part of the Hurriyat Conference. Much of that space has now been extinguished."
"Today we are operating in an environment where any expression of views contrary to the state, or any disagreement, is increasingly criminalised, branded as "anti-national" and penalised," he said.
"No public space is available to us, and mediums of communication, including most local media, are not ready to provide any space for voicing expressions of people’s demands or views. I do not have the privilege of addressing press conferences. I cannot move without getting official clearance, and people cannot meet me without seeking permission," he said.
Mirwaiz said his access to the pulpit of Jama Masjid — the spiritual heart of Kashmir — is also curtailed. "Even last Friday, I was placed under house arrest, and again this Friday too. In fact, last year I was under house arrest for fourteen Fridays. Arbitrary house arrests have become a recurring feature in my life. All this is deeply suffocating — not only for me, but for an entire society that increasingly feels voiceless," he said.
"So when pressed to make changes to my social media profile — as Hurriyat constituents are banned under UAPA, displaying the title would be considered illegal and the platforms barred to me — I was left with little choice but to safeguard the minimal channel of communication available to me or face the risk of complete silencing, as even today I am addressing you through this channel when I am again put under house arrest,” he said.
On December 26, Mirwaiz removed the designation of 'Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference' from his X profile. He later claimed that authorities warned him of taking down his X handle if he failed to make changes in his X profile and described it as a "Hobson’s choice".
"With Hurriyat constituents banned, all offices sealed and institutions closed, leaders and activists either in jails or under constant surveillance, social media remains the only platform that gives some voice and opportunity to connect with people and the outside world," Mirwaiz said.
"Let me make it clear, my beliefs and convictions have not changed — not even by a comma. Some have criticised this move as a compromise. To them I say, how and for what? They make a strange argument — for being provided security. But it was provided to me since the day of my father’s martyrdom 35 years ago. If I did not compromise for it since then, why should I compromise now?" he added.
After removing the Hurriyat Conference chairman tag from his X-bio, many, including mainstream leaders, had accused him of compromise.
After Article 370 abrogation, the centre took a very hard stand on separatists and launched a crackdown on separatist leaders. It banned most of the separatist groups. Since then, separatist politics has taken a back seat, and the Hurriyat Conference has lost its relevance and influence.
Many of the top Hurriyat leaders are in jail, while many of those who are free have given up separatist politics.
After the abrogation, Mirwaiz was placed under house detention and was released from detention after nearly five years on the J&K High Court directions.