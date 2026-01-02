Tribal bodies reject GoM recommendations for ST status to six communities in Assam

GUWAHATI: The Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA) has rejected the recommendations of the Group of Ministers (GoM) to grant Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to six communities -- Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes.

The CCTOA, a conglomerate of 14 tribal organisations, argued that under the Constitution of India, the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the STs are two different, distinct and separate groups.

While the SCs are identified based on their status in the Hindu caste system, the STs are identified based on tribal characteristics – indications of primitive traits, distinctive culture, geographical isolation, shyness of contact with the community at large and backwardness for the community as laid down in the “Report of the Advisory Committee on the Revision of the Lists of Scheduled Castes And Scheduled Tribes” of 1965, known as the Lokur Committee, the CCTOA said.

“In 1993, the state government, after research by the Institute of Research for the Tribals and Scheduled Castes, recommended these six communities as ‘Other Backward Classes,’ and the National Commission for Backward Classes had notified them as ‘Other Backward Castes.’ Once they were identified as Scheduled Castes, they cannot be reclassified as Scheduled Tribes by the same government for political expediency,” the CCTOA argued.

It further stated that the recommendations of the expert committees on the six communities cannot be the basis to grant ST status because as per the notices of the Assam government, the members of these committees, recommended by various organisations of each community, are not independent.