PM Modi inaugurates 72nd National Volleyball Championship in Varanasi via video conference

While interacting with players, Modi said: “There’s a saying, ‘If you want to understand Varanasi, you have to come to Varanasi.’ Now that you have all come to Varanasi, you will understand its culture as well. You will find enthusiastic spectators here.”

Bringing the role of opposition in his discourse, PM Modi said that before 2014, the then government was “indifferent towards sports”, but after 2014, infrastructure for sports was developed and upgraded across the country.

“An ambience, more conducive, has been created during the previous decade in the country,” added the PM.

He added that Kashi is emerging as a destination for major sports tournaments, while highlighting the immense hard work of the players to reach that national tournament.

“Their efforts will be tested on the grounds of Varanasi in the coming days,” he stated.

The PM also noted that teams from 28 states of the country had gathered, presenting a beautiful picture of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

Recalling a local saying in Banarasi, Modi observed that the players had now arrived in Varanasi and would also come to know the city.

He emphasised that Varanasi was a city of sports lovers, where wrestling, wrestling arenas, boxing, boat races, and kabaddi were very popular.

He remarked that Varanasi had produced many national-level players, and institutions like Banaras Hindu University, UP College, and Kashi Vidyapeeth had seen their players excel at state and national levels.

Modi underscored that for thousands of years, Varanasi had welcomed all those who came in pursuit of knowledge and art.

He expressed confidence that during the National Volleyball Championship, the enthusiasm of Varanasi would remain high, the players would find audiences to cheer them, and they would also experience the rich tradition of hospitality that Varanasi embodies.

He emphasised that while each player may possess different skills, all play for the victory of their team.

He underlined that everyone has their own role and responsibility, and success comes only when each member of the team fulfilled his/her duty with seriousness, said the PM adding that the nation too was progressing in this manner, from cleanliness to digital payments, from Ek Ped Maa ke Naam to the campaign for a developed India, with every citizen, every section, and every province working with a collective consciousness and the spirit of 'India First'.

Pointing out that today the world is praising India’s growth and economy, Modi said the progress was not limited to the economic front but was also reflected in the confidence seen in the sports arena.

He remarked that in recent years, India’s performance across various sports had consistently improved since 2014, and expressed pride in seeing Gen-Z athletes hoist the tricolour on the field.