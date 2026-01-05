Entire Jammu & Kashmir should be part of India: British MP Bob Blackman in Jaipur

JAIPUR: At a special event in Jaipur, senior British Member of Parliament Bob Blackman made an unequivocal statement on Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that the entire region should be an integral part of India.

Speaking at a high-tea programme held at the Constitutional Club in Jaipur, Blackman said his demand for the abrogation of Article 370 predates the Narendra Modi government's 2019 decision by nearly three decades. He said his position was shaped in the early 1990s, particularly after the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley.

"I didn’t just talk about abrogating Article 370 when Prime Minister Modi included it in his manifesto and implemented it. I said this in 1992, when Kashmiri Pandits were driven out of Jammu and Kashmir," Blackman remarked.

Opposing Pakistan’s control over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the British MP said the region was under illegal occupation and stressed that the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir should be reunited with India.

It is notable that on August 5, 2019, Article 370 was abrogated, bringing an end to Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and fully integrating the region into the constitutional framework of India.

Recalling his activism in the UK during the early 1990s, Blackman said efforts were made to highlight the injustice faced by the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community. "We held a large meeting at that time to tell people that this was wrong, that it was an injustice that people were being driven out of their ancestral homes simply because of their religion," he said.

This is not the first time Blackman has drawn attention for his strong pro-India stance. Earlier, he had come into focus for his remarks condemning the terror attack in Pahalgam. "I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on Hindu tourists in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people. My deepest condolences are with the families of the victims," he had said.