AK-series weapons seizure jumps threefold in 2025, highest since 2020

NEW DELHI: Even as 2025 witnessed two deadly terror attacks – Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir and Red Fort in Delhi – the year also has the distinction of having the highest number of arms, ammunition, IEDs and explosive seizures.

The government data shows that AK-series weapon recoveries, a key firearm used by militants, increased more than threefold in 2025. After remaining in low double digits for several years, AK-series seizures rose from 13 in 2024 to 40 in 2025, the highest recovery since 2020, pointing towards renewed attempts by terror modules to create troubles with military-grade assault rifles in the country, official sources said.

The Border Security Force (BSF), which guards India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, has compiled the data and shared with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the sources said, adding that the trend showed that the country’s adversaries have continuously been planning to push arms and making concerted efforts to create war-like arms store on India’s soil.

The five-year data revealed that AK-series weapons, ammunition-linked material, IED components and explosives have risen sharply till November 30, 2025, which showed a serious escalation in the past as many years, they said.

It is to be noted that in Pahalgam, terrorists targeted civilians and security personnel with AK-series weapons, and this showed how their operational capability has gone up. Later in the Delhi blast, which jolted the National Capital and the country as a whole, terrorists used an IED, which further exposed the vulnerability of urban centres with such explosives.