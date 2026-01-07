Farmers hold third mahapanchayat as protest against Hanumangarh ethanol plant intensifies

JAIPUR: Farmers in Rathi Kheda village of Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district continue to oppose the proposed ethanol factory and plan to intensify their agitation through sustained collective action.

On Wednesday, the third mahapanchayat in the past month was held in Sangaria town, drawing a large turnout of farmers and villagers.

Thousands of farmers from across Hanumangarh district, as well as neighbouring Haryana and Punjab, participated in the gathering. During the mahapanchayat, protesters expressed strong resentment against the state government and the district administration over the proposed ethanol plant.

The farmers reiterated their key demands, including the immediate cancellation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed for the factory and the withdrawal of all cases registered against farmers during earlier phases of the protest.

Anticipating a large gathering, the administration remained on high alert all through Wednesday. In view of the arson and unrest reported after the December 10 mahapanchayat, and to prevent any breakdown of law and order, internet services were suspended in the Sangaria area from Tuesday evening until midnight on Wednesday. Section 163 was also imposed in the area as a precautionary measure.

During the mahapanchayat, the district administration invited farmer leaders for talks in an attempt to defuse tensions. However, the farmer leaders refused to engage in dialogue, stating that no discussions would be held unless their demands regarding the cancellation of the MoU and withdrawal of cases were accepted.