J-K CM slams Hindu groups, BJP after they celebrate closure of Vaishno Devi medical college

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday hit out at Hindu groups and the BJP after they celebrated the closure of the Vaishno Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.

"In other parts of the country, people fight to bring medical college to the place but here they fought to close the medical college," he said. His remarks came after the National Medical Commission (NMC) withdrew recognition of the institute amid a row over the admission of Muslim students.

Hindu groups, including the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti (SMVDSS), along with the BJP, celebrated the closure of the medical college.

"You have played with the future of J&K youth. If you feel happy about destroying the future of J&K youth, then celebrate and burst crackers,” Omar told reporters in Samba.

On Tuesday evening, NMC cancelled the Letter of Permission (LoP) granted to SMVDIME to run a 50-seat MBBS course for the academic year 2025–26, citing significant deficiencies in infrastructure, faculty and clinical facilities.

It also directed that students admitted for 2025–26 session should be accommodated as supernumerary seats in other government medical colleges in J&K.

The withdrawal of recognition to the medical college was celebrated in Jammu by Hindu groups such as Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, Yuva Rajput Sabha and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti (SMVDSS). The BJP also welcomed the closure of the medical college.