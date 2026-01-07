NMC withdraws LoP to Vaishno Devi medical college amid admissions row in J&K

SRINAGAR: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has withdrawn the Letter of Permission (LoP) granted to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in J&K’s Reasi district to start an MBBS course, citing serious lapses, amid a growing controversy over student admissions.

The decision comes after the row over the admission of Muslim students escalated, with the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti (SMVDSS) and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah calling for closure of the medical college. All 50 students will be shifted to other recognised medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.

A team of NMC officials recently conducted an inspection of the institute and reportedly found deficiencies in faculty strength, clinical material and infrastructure at the medical college.

The NMC has directed that students admitted by SMVDIME for the academic year 2025–26 shall be accommodated as supernumerary seats in other government medical colleges within the J&K Union Territory by the competent authority.

BJP MLA R S Pathania, in a post on X, said, “Quality over quantity: NMC has revoked permission for 50 MBBS seats at SMVDIME due to a failure to meet essential standards. It reaffirms commitment to quality. Every affected student will be seamlessly transferred to a supernumerary seat in other UT colleges.”

The SMVDIME in J&K’s Reasi district was sanctioned 50 MBBS seats for the 2025–26 academic session. Selection for admission to the institute was done through NEET, and out of the 50 students admitted, 42 were Muslims and one was a Sikh. This triggered a row, with Hindu groups including the BJP, opposing the selection of Muslim students.

About 60 groups formed the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti (SMVDSS) to spearhead the agitation, initially seeking cancellation of the admission of Muslim students and later demanding closure of the medical college.

The SMVDSS, BJP and other Hindu groups opposed the admission of Muslims in the medical college, saying the Vaishno medical college is being run on offerings from Hindus and only Hindu students should be admitted to the medical institute.