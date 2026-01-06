Muslim students admission row: Sangarsh Samiti, J-K CM call for Vaishno Devi medical college closure

SRINAGAR: The controversy surrounding the admission of Muslim students to the Vaishno Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in Jammu &Kashmir's Reasi district escalated on Tuesday with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti (SMVDSS) demanding closure of the medical college.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah defended the selection process as merit-based and called for shifting students to other medical colleges and the closure of medical college due to the politicisation of the entire issue.

The youth wing of SMVDSS held a protest outside the Civil Secretariat, Jammu, today against the admission of Muslim students in the medical college.

The SMVDIME was sanctioned 50 MBBS seats for the 2025-26 academic session. Out of the 50 students provided admission in the institute through NEET, 42 are Muslims. It created a row with Hindu groups, including the BJP, opposing the selection of Muslims. About 60 groups have formed the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti (SMVDSS).

Chanting religious slogans and reciting Hanuman Chalisa, the Sangarsh Samiti youth wing members said the offerings by Hindu devotees at the Vaishno Devi shrine should be exclusively utilised only for the development of Hindu shrines and the upliftment of the Hindu community and free education of Hindus, similar to the Gurukul system.

They argued that shrine funds should not be spent on commercial ventures such as medical colleges and hospitals, where students and patients are charged lakhs of rupees.

Sangarsh Samiti’s convenor, Colonel (Retd) Sukhvir Mankotia said the medical college would remain a source of problem forever and closing the institution is a better option and best solution.

"We should not start institutions at such places, which will create problems," he said. "The institution should be closed and students shifted to other medical colleges at the earliest."