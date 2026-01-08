Madhav Gadgil, the people’s scientist who gave nature a voice

Madhav Gadgil, the ecologist many called the people’s scientist, passed away in Pune on the night of January 7, 2026, after a brief illness. He was 83. With him goes a rare kind of public intellectual — one who believed that science must walk hand in hand with society, and that nature is best protected when people are trusted as its custodians.

Gadgil lived by the ethic he quietly embodied: simple living and high thinking. A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, and a recipient of the United Nations’ Champion of the Earth Award, he was globally respected, teaching and lecturing in 16 countries. Yet his work remained deeply rooted in India’s landscapes — its forests, hills, and villages — and in the lives of those who depend on them.

He founded the Indian Institute of Ecology and was instrumental in shaping India’s environmental consciousness. The Silent Valley movement, widely regarded as the country’s first major environmental movement, bears his imprint. Later, as chairman of the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel, he led the preparation of a report that continues to challenge policymakers and citizens alike. It asked difficult questions about development, biodiversity, and justice — and refused easy answers.

What set Gadgil apart was his extraordinary accessibility. He spoke in simple, lucid Marathi, translating complex ecological science into ideas that communities could claim as their own. Knowledge, he believed, must never remain locked in institutions. His research consistently foregrounded marginalized voices and championed community-led conservation across forests, wetlands, and fragile ecosystems.

One of his most enduring contributions was the establishment of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve in 1986, now India’s largest protected area. It reflected his conviction that conservation thrives when people are partners, not obstacles. To students, whom he mentored generously, he offered the same message: begin with what surrounds you. Observe closely and care deeply.

Gadgil is survived by a son and a daughter. His wife, Sulochana Gadgil, a distinguished meteorologist, passed away in July 2025. His final rites were held at Pune’s Vaikuntha Crematorium on January 8.

The truest tribute to Madhav Gadgil lies not in words, but in living landscapes — in forests protected, wetlands restored, and communities empowered. As he once said, “We must continue along the path of inclusive development and conservation.” It is a path he illuminated with clarity, compassion, and courage.