MHA to hold talks with Ladakh leaders by January end with focus on statehood, 6th Schedule

SRINAGAR: The Ministry of Home Affairs would be holding talks with the leaders of Ladakh Union Territory later this month with Ladakh leaders hopeful that the talks would focus on their core demand of statehood and 6th Schedule protection to safeguard the cold desert region.

Sunil Kumar, Under Secretary to the Government of India, in a communiqué to the Ladakh UT Chief Secretary, has informed that the next meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) would be convened in the last part of January 2026.

The High-Powered Committee, chaired by the Minister of State for Home, comprises MHA officials, leaders of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) , the Ladakh MP, and the Chairman of the Kargil Hill Council CEC.

In the communiqué, the MHA has asked the Chief Secretary to consult the members of HPC for their convenient set of dates and inform the ministry.

The last meeting between Ladakh leaders and MHA officials led by Union MoS Home was held in October, and after the meeting, both LAB and KDA, an amalgam of various political, social, trade and religious groups of Leh and Kargil districts of Ladakh, sent a joint detailed draft to the MHA listing their demands.

Both LAB and KDA are jointly agitating for four-point demands to safeguard the local identity and fragile environment of the UT. They are demanding statehood (with legislature), 6th Schedule, a separate Public Service Commission and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.