'Derecognition politically motivated': Students, faculty reject NMC claims of deficiencies in SMVDIME

SRINAGAR: After the National Medical Commission (NMC) officially derecognised Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) over alleged failure to meet essential standards, students and faculty of the medical college have termed the decision “unjustified and politically motivated.”

insisting there were no complaints from students and staff as the college had adequate infrastructure for first-year students, experienced faculty and most advanced state-of-the-art skill lab.

The NMC on Tuesday evening cancelled the LoP granted to SMVDIME in September to run a 50-seat MBBS course for 2025–26 academic year, citing significant shortcomings. It directed that students admitted for the session be accommodated as supernumerary seats in other government medical colleges in J&K.

The decision came amid controversy over admission of 42 Muslim students and one Sikh in the first MBBS batch of 50, triggering protests by Hindu groups who argued that admissions should be restricted to Hindus as the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, which runs the institution, is funded by offerings from Hindu devotees.

About 60 groups formed Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti (SMVDSS) to spearhead agitation initially for cancelling the admission of Muslim students and later for closure of the medical college.