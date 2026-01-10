'Derecognition politically motivated': Students, faculty reject NMC claims of deficiencies in SMVDIME

SRINAGAR: After the National Medical Commission (NMC) officially derecognised Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) over alleged failure to meet essential standards, students and faculty of the medical college have termed the decision “unjustified and politically motivated.”
insisting there were no complaints from students and staff as the college had adequate infrastructure for first-year students, experienced faculty and most advanced state-of-the-art skill lab.
The NMC on Tuesday evening cancelled the LoP granted to SMVDIME in September to run a 50-seat MBBS course for 2025–26 academic year, citing significant shortcomings. It directed that students admitted for the session be accommodated as supernumerary seats in other government medical colleges in J&K.
The decision came amid controversy over admission of 42 Muslim students and one Sikh in the first MBBS batch of 50, triggering protests by Hindu groups who argued that admissions should be restricted to Hindus as the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, which runs the institution, is funded by offerings from Hindu devotees.
About 60 groups formed Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti (SMVDSS) to spearhead agitation initially for cancelling the admission of Muslim students and later for closure of the medical college.
A Muslim student said there was no issue or tension inside the campus. “There was total harmony between Hindu and Muslim students. We all had got admission purely on merit after clearing NEET,” He said the classes for the inaugural batch had begun in November and studies were proceeding normally until the LoP was withdrawn.
Asked whether students had complained to the NMC, he said, “Why should we have filed the complaint when the college had good faculty and adequate infrastructure for first-year students”.
Following the NMC’s order, students have been asked to vacate hostels.
“We have been asked to vacate the campus and told our fees will be reimbursed. We have not heard anything from J&K government so far about our adjustment in other medical colleges,” the student said.
A senior faculty member, who heads one of the departments, said a four-member NMC inspection team that visited campus on January 2 had found facilities satisfactory.
“The team in fact praised the skill lab, calling it one of the most advanced in the country,” he said. “It has polygraph and advanced simulation equipment that only AIIMS New Delhi possess”.
Rejecting NMC’s allegations of faculty shortage, he said the college had 70–80 faculty members, including former heads of departments from premier institutions such as PGI Chandigarh.
“Many faculty members had left jobs outside J&K to serve here,” he said, adding infrastructure and facilities were better than those in some government medical colleges in the Union Territory.
Questioning NMC’s decision to derecognise the medical college, the faculty member said NMC should have issued a show-cause notice and given time for rectification if deficiencies were found. “For petty politics on religion, they have closed the institution instead of finding a way-out”
“The careers of faculty who joined this institution are now at stake, as our experience may not be counted after withdrawal of LoP,” he said.
A Hindu student described the NMC action as “totally unjustified and politically driven”.
“A doctor is not a Hindu or Muslim; a doctor is a human being meant to serve patients. There was no issue between Hindus and non Hindus and we were living in total harmony and focussing on our future in the medical profession,” he said.
On Hindu groups and BJP celebrating cancellation of recognition to medical college, he termed it “shameless and unfortunate”.
Calling the allegations of poor infrastructure and faculty shortage baseless, the student said the skill lab was second only to AIIMS New Delhi.
“In other parts of the country people fight to get a medical college, while here one has been snatched away. This reflects a disturbing mindset,” he said.
The cross section of people in Jammu are criticising the de-recognition of the medical college terming it a big loss for J&K.