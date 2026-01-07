Poor infrastructure, lack of faculty: Why NMC derecognised Vaishno Devi College amid admission row

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) derecognised Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College in Jammu on multiple complaints, including poor infrastructure, inadequate faculty strength and insufficient clinical material.

The NMC's decision to withdraw its Letter of Permission (LoP) for the Institute to run an MBBS course for 2025-26 came late Tuesday night.

However, NMC said none of the students will suffer and that they will continue their MBBS degrees at other institutions in the region.

The derecognition came amid a row over the admission of Muslim students. The NMC had earlier allowed the college to conduct the MBBS course. Following this, the college admitted 50 students, of whom 42 were Muslims, in September last year. The institute said the admission was made on merit.

According to NMC Chairperson, Dr Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth, the initial LoP was given on a virtual hearing at that time.

“In recent times, we received credible complaints about the learning resources, faculty issues, training material, and infrastructure issues. Hence, we have to conduct a surprise inspection, which is under the Act and under the norms of the National Medical Commission.”

He said that based on the report, the NMC decided to withdraw the LOP.

“We have also cancelled the LOPs in the past... NMC is also concerned about these students, but there is a mechanism to relocate the students across the other institutions in the region.”

He said none of the students will suffer. “It will not compromise their rights and their stand to continue their study as a medical undergraduate," he added.

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of NMC had issued public notices dated December 5, 2024 and December 19, 2024, inviting applications to establish a new Medical College for the Academic Year 2025-26.