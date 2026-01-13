Migrant worker from West Bengal found dead in Chennai

KOLKATA: A migrant worker from West Bengal’s Murshidabad district was found dead in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The incident comes weeks after the death of another migrant worker, Jewel Ran in Odisha. Rana also hails from Murshidabad..

The death of the migrant worker, identified as Amai Sheikh from Suti, was reported in Chennai on Monday.

Murshidabad police are trying to contact their counterparts in Chennai to gather more details.

The family members of the deceased alleged that he was killed by someone in Chennai, where Amai had gone to work as a daily-wage mason.

Amai’s friends, who are from Murshidabad district and worked with him, informed his family about his death on Monday night.

He was the sole earning member of his family, supporting his wife, three minor sons and his mother.

“He has been killed by someone in Chennai and we demand the state administration to probe the incident,” one of the family members alleged.

Neighbours are collecting money to bring Amai’s body back to his home in the Haroa gram panchayat at the earliest.

Local Trinamool Congress leaders said they have informed party MP Khalilur Rahaman to take the initiative to bring the body back to his village.

30-year-old migrant worker Jewel Rana, also hailing from Suti was allegedly killed at Shaktinagar in Sambalpur district, around two weeks ago.

When Jewel along with several other workers of Murshidabad were returning from work, a group of six men stopped them and asked for a bidi. An altercation broke out, leading to a scuffle between the two sides, police said.

He was thrashed severely, and later died while undergoing treatment at the Sambalpur hospital, police said.

They used to work as construction labourers in Sambalpur.