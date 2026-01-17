MP Cong chief seeks guidance from former LS Speaker on water issue ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Indore visit

BHOPAL: Ahead of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Indore to meet the hospitalised victims and families of the deceased in the recent contaminated water tragedy, state Congress leader Jitendra Patwari sought guidance on the issue from former Lok Sabha Speaker and eight-time Indore MP Sumitra Mahajan.

Patwari met the 82-year-old BJP veteran at her residence.

Praising Patwari as a young leader, Mahajan said, “Jitu has been coming and meeting me for many years. He is doing a good job. While discussing the issue of contaminated water supply in Indore, he said that while it was his duty to oppose the government, even we did the same while in the Opposition, he was of the firm view that everyone should work together and thrash out a solution to the issue.”

“He sought my guidance on how best to address the issue of contaminated water supply in Indore. I told him that there are many specialised institutions in Indore, including the IIT, IIM and SGSITS, whose technical experts can be consulted to address the issue and find a solution. Ideally, the government should be doing it. But even you can do it, I clearly told him. Meet those experts, sit with them collectively and present their proposals to the government. Did I do something wrong by giving him this advice?” said Mahajan.

Reacting to Patwari’s meeting with the veteran BJP leader, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said, “The manner in which Patwari spoke after coming out of Tai’s home suggests that good sense has finally returned to him. The words he used during the tragedy to attack the authorities, even when the entire system was engaged in saving lives, had suggested that he had lost his good sense at that time.”

Meanwhile, the entire state Congress machinery is in Indore for Rahul Gandhi’s visit on Saturday.

During the visit, Gandhi will meet patients admitted at Bombay Hospital and then visit the diarrhoea-hit Bhagirathpura locality, where he will meet the bereaved families.