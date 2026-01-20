India makes Bangladesh mission non-family posting amid security concerns

NEW DELHI: India has designated its diplomatic mission in Bangladesh as a non-family posting for the time being, citing security concerns.

As a precaution, dependents of Indian mission and post officials have been advised to return to India, while all diplomatic missions and posts in Bangladesh remain open and fully operational, sources said.

The decision reflects New Delhi’s assessment of the security environment following months of political instability and rising tensions over the treatment of minority communities. Sources described the move as precautionary, taken in view of evolving ground conditions.

Bangladesh is preparing to hold its first national election since the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government was ousted in a violent, student-led protest in August 2024. Election campaigning is due to begin on January 22, with authorities promising strict security arrangements.

However, the period leading up to the polls has been marked by sporadic violence, fuelling concerns among foreign governments and diplomatic missions. The safety of minority communities has emerged as a key issue in India’s recent engagement with Dhaka.

Following a series of attacks on Hindu minorities, India on January 9 urged Bangladeshi authorities to act "swiftly and firmly" to ensure accountability and protection. New Delhi also expressed concern over Dhaka's attempts to explain away the incidents as unrelated to communal targeting.

In response, the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus maintained that the majority of incidents involving members of minority communities in 2025 were criminal in nature and not motivated by communal considerations.

India’s decision to shift its mission to a non-family posting signals that it views the current situation as warranting added caution. Such measures are typically adopted when host countries face prolonged political uncertainty or heightened security risks, even as routine diplomatic engagement continues.

Strains in bilateral ties have also surfaced in the sporting arena after Bangladesh’s Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul said the national cricket team would not travel to India to participate in the T20 World Cup under any circumstances.

His statement followed reports that the International Cricket Council had asked Bangladesh to confirm its participation by January 21.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on February 7, with matches to be held in India and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh is slated to play all four of its league matches in India, including three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai, starting with an opening-day match against West Indies at Eden Gardens.

Nazrul said that Bangladesh would not accept any "unreasonable conditions" or "external pressure", asserting that the country would not compromise on its position.