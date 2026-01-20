MP government forms panel to probe Indore water contamination deaths, fix accountability

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has informed the High Court that it has constituted a state-level committee of senior bureaucrats to conduct a detailed review of the contaminated water-related deaths in Indore, fix accountability and suggest preventive measures, a move that was strongly opposed by the petitioners, who termed it “nothing but eyewash”.

A state-level committee of senior bureaucrats has been constituted by the Dr Mohan Yadav government to conduct a detailed review of the contaminated water-caused deaths in the country’s cleanest city.

The committee will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary (General Administration Department) Sanjay Kumar Shukla and will include principal secretary (Public Health Engineering) P Narhari, Commissioner of Urban Administration and Development Directorate Sanket Bhondve and Indore divisional commissioner Sudam Khade, who will serve as its member secretary.

The panel will delve deeper into the actual reasons behind the tragedy, including administrative, technical and other factors. It will fix accountability of officials found responsible for the lapses and suggest measures to prevent any recurrence.

The committee will submit its report to the government within a month, the MP government informed the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday.

The committee will be empowered to obtain necessary records, reports and information from the concerned departments and will conduct site inspections if required.

“The committee will submit its investigation report to the state government as soon as possible, but within a maximum of one month,” an official public statement released by the MP government said.