Four transgender individuals associated with Garima Grih in Gorakhpur invited to R-Day ceremony in Delhi

LUCKNOW: For the first time since Independence, four transgenders have been invited as special guests to represent their community at the Republic Day ceremony in Delhi.

The four named Deepika, Heer, Ekta Maheshwari and Lado, are associated with Garima Grih shelter home in Gorakhpur, and they will be travelling to the national capital on Saturday, January 24.

All four are among 10,000 special guests, invited from different walks of life, including those who lives alms and transgender individuals who have been rehabilitated under the PM SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme.

Winners of the World Athletic Para Championship, farmers practising natural farming, among others, for contributing to nation-building, have also been invited.

According to officials, four individuals from UP who have given up begging and earning a living through decent means have also been invited as representatives of their community.