Left point on Sonia in Sabarimala gold row upsets Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: With the controversy over the alleged ‘Sabarimala gold theft’ intensifying, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is learnt to be ‘deeply upset’ with the party’s Kerala leaders over the manner in which the issue was handled, particularly after Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson and his mother Sonia Gandhi’s name figured in the political sparring.
According to sources, Rahul felt that sections of the state Congress leadership adopted a short-sighted approach in pursuing the controversy, allowing the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF to drag his mother’s name and sharpen its counter-offensive.
The political slugfest intensified after photographs surfaced purportedly showing Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, along with Sonia Gandhi and Congress MPs Adoor Prakash and Anto Antony. The CPI(M) and the Kerala government seized on the images to allege links between the Congress leadership and the accused, a charge the Congress dismissed it as a smear campaign.
Sources said Rahul believed that the Congress’s aggressive campaign strategy forced the Left to intensify the issue and turn it into a larger political confrontation.
The Sabarimala gold loss cases relate to the alleged misappropriation of the precious metal from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and sanctum sanctorum door frames at the Lord Ayyappa temple. A Special Investigation Team probing the cases has arrested 12 people, including Potty and two former presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board in connection with the matter.
The issue dominated proceedings in the Kerala assembly this week, triggering heated exchanges with ministers, including V Sivankutty and M B Rajesh. While referring to the photograph appearing to show the accused with Sonia Gandhi, Rajesh said that the photo showed “the thief and the person who pocketed the loot” together. While Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan wrote to Speaker A N Shamseer demanding that the remarks be expunged, Congress insiders say it has done a huge damage to the party.
Sources said the Congress leadership has so far failed to offer a convincing explanation regarding the photograph, allowing the CPI(M) to weaponise it. The Congress’s use of the song Pottiye Kettiyatharappa during protests and campaign events linked to the alleged gold theft case also drew criticism that it was ill-advised and led to deepening animosity between the UDF and the LDF.
Sources in the Left said it felt compelled to launch a counter-offensive after sustained attacks by the Congress, both at the national level and outside Parliament.
Prakash admits he met Potty
UDF convenor and Congress MP Adoor Prakash admitted that he met Potty on multiple occasions, but dismissed allegations linking him to the gold case.
Was UDF’s major poll plank
The alleged gold heist was the UDF’s principal campaign plank during the recent panchayat elections, a strategy that appeared to favour the Cong-led front.
Satheesan raised it
The issue was initially raised in the assembly by V D Satheesan, who questioned the loss of gold from the Sabarimala.