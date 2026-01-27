Opposition seeks debate on MGNREGA, SIR, UGC rules at all-party meet ahead of Budget session

According to sources, while the government suggested that members can discuss the issues during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, CPI(M) MP John Brittas objected, insisting on structured discussions that would allow replies from concerned ministers.

He argued that discussions during the Motion of Thanks are limited and do not meet the Opposition’s demand for detailed debate.

Later, speaking to the media, Rijiju said that as per parliamentary rules, discussions during the Budget session should primarily revolve around the Budget.

“Many members raised several issues during the all-party meeting. We have noted them. I informed members that various issues can be raised during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address and also during the Budget discussions. Since this is a Budget session, the main focus will remain on the Budget,” he said.

He added that after the President addresses the joint sitting of Parliament, a Motion of Thanks would be moved, during which all parties would participate.

“The government is always open to hearing suggestions,” Rijiju said.

Several Opposition MPs from the DMK, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Left parties demanded a detailed discussion on the SIR, particularly in poll-bound states. Rijiju, however, ruled out another debate on the issue, saying it had already been discussed extensively during earlier debates on election reforms in both Houses.

“If they seek another discussion, it will be uncalled for because the issue has already been thoroughly debated,” he told reporters.

Sources said several members also raised concerns over the UGC’s new regulations aimed at addressing caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions.

Speaking to the media, Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) president and MP Chandrashekhar Azad defended the new guidelines, saying they were framed in response to rising incidents of discrimination. He alleged that most critics had not even read the guidelines and termed the opposition to them a “trap.”

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said the party will raise issues such as alleged vote theft, the SIR, procurement of farmers’ paddy, and the restoration of MGNREGA.

Sources added that the DMK, TMC, and Left parties also demanded a discussion on Centre-state relations and the alleged misuse of Governors’ offices in Opposition-ruled states.

Meanwhile, NDA ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) said it would raise the Amaravati capital bill issue in Parliament.

Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu said the party also wants discussions on the India-EU free trade agreement and a possible ban on social media use for those under 16.

CPI(M)’s Brittas said there was consensus among opposition parties on the need for a comprehensive discussion on India’s foreign policy, including what he termed as repeated humiliations by former US President Donald Trump, India’s position on Trump’s “Board of Peace,” and the abduction of the Venezuelan President.