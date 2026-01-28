Punjab immigrants under lens as Canada council seeks action against gangs

CHANDIGARH: In a first, the Surrey City Council in Canada has urged the federal government to take immediate action and implement a full-scale national initiative to curb extortion and gang violence targeting residents, business owners, and communities across the country, with gangsters from Punjab said to be largely involved in extortion cases affecting South Asians.

Beyond the 35 suspected extortion cases last year, Surrey recorded a total of 132 extortion attempts, 49 of which involved shootings. Most of the incidents in British Columbia have targeted members of the South Asian community. In recent months, several prominent Punjabi-origin businessmen have been killed in Canada.