Jharkhand health department probe gives clean chit to blood bank over HIV infection of three of family

"The team went through all the records of the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital blood bank and found that the woman was administered one unit of blood from a donor, while another unit of blood remained unused during the C-section. We traced the used blood donor sample from Sonua in West Singhbhum district and found it HIV negative," Sanyal said.

The health department concluded that the source of HIV infection was not linked to the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital blood bank in 2023.

Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi had called for a CBI probe into the functioning of the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital and criticised the Hemant Soren government for "failing" to close down the blood bank.

"The entire incident smacks of a deep conspiracy. The blood bank at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital, despite a directive for its closure, is still functional. A CBI probe is necessary into the activities of the Sadar Hospital in-charge and the blood bank," the BJP leader had said on X.

Chaibasa Sadar Hospital in-charge and West Singhbhum civil surgeon Dr Bharti Minz told PTI that the husband, who is a resident in Chaibasa Sadar block, had turned up at the hospital after several requests.

"We have made the matter clear to him that the infected blood was not from our blood bank and assured him of proper check-up of the family affected by HIV infection as per government norms," said Dr Minz.

The blood bank was in the news in October last year when the Jharkhand government confirmed that five children with thalassemia were infected with HIV, and all infections were linked to transfusion of blood sourced from the facility.