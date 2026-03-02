West Asia conflict: CM Mann announces 24x7 helpline to assist stranded Punjabis

CHANDIGARH: Amid escalating conflict in several parts of West Asia, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced the establishment of a dedicated 24x7 helpline to provide immediate assistance to Punjabis stranded in the region and their families back home.
Meanwhile, Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk has shared an emotional message regarding the safety of his family stuck in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In a statement posted on Instagram, Virk said, "The situation in the UAE has been weighing heavily on my heart. My wife and my six-year-old daughter are there, and as a husband and father, it's impossible not to feel emotional and tense during times like this. 'Papa, I will hide under my bed if something happens. I am a strong girl papa, don’t worry.' is not what a father wants to hear. Every news update feels personal. No matter how strong we try to be in public life, at the end of the day we are family people."
Similarly, a couple from Bathinda, Neeru Garg and Parveen Garg, stranded in Sharjah without cash or essential medicines, have appealed to the Union government for immediate assistance to help evacuate them and other Indians.
Neeru is the principal of SSD Girls College in Bathinda, while her husband recently retired as the Vice-Principal of DAV College.
"It was a five-day trip, and thinking it was the last day of the trip, we even exhausted all our money as we were preparing to return on the IndiGo flight, which was booked for Amritsar," Neeru said in a video shared on social media.
CM Mann, who said the state government is in constant touch with the Union Government to ensure their safe and prompt return, assured that Punjab will extend full support and cooperation to those affected.
Assuring full support and cooperation to the distressed families of Punjabis stuck in West Asia, Mann said, "The state government was constantly in touch with the Union Government to ensure safe and prompt return of the people stuck. Due to the outbreak of conflicts in Arab countries, many Punjabis in these nations are facing serious difficulties. The Punjab government has set up a helpline; if any person or their family is stranded in these countries, they can call on these numbers."
He assured full backing to those in distress and announced that a dedicated helpline and control room will operate 24x7. "People can call 0172 2260042 and 0172 2260043, or send a WhatsApp message to +91 94787 79112, if any kind of help is required," he said.
Expressing solidarity with the families of the youth and students stuck in Gulf countries, he said, "The state government stands firmly with these families in this hour of crisis."
He also urged the Central Government to intervene for the safe evacuation of Punjabis stranded in West Asia, adding that he hopes the Union government will take necessary steps to extend a helping hand to all those trapped in the war-hit region.
Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, expressed concern over the escalating crisis after the Israel-US attack on Iran. "Thousands of Indians, including a large number of Punjabis, are in UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman for work and travel. Their safety must be a national priority. I urge the MEA to immediately activate diplomatic channels, set up emergency helplines, issue real-time advisories & prepare evacuation plans," Bajwa said.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said he was extremely worried as the countries that are worst affected due to the war have thousands of Punjabis working as labourers to earn their livelihood. "I appeal to PM Modi to take urgent steps to evacuate all Indian citizens from the affected countries. A special air-lift drive in this regard should be initiated immediately upon opening of air routes," he said.
Punjab Congress President Amarinder Raja Warring also appealed for the evacuation of stranded Indians. "There are tens of thousands of Indians, including Punjabis, working in different countries across the Middle East. With the entire region having been engulfed in the conflict, I appeal to PM Modi and Dr S Jaishankar Ji to ensure that our people are evacuated at the earliest given opportunity," he said.