West Asia conflict: CM Mann announces 24x7 helpline to assist stranded Punjabis

CHANDIGARH: Amid escalating conflict in several parts of West Asia, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced the establishment of a dedicated 24x7 helpline to provide immediate assistance to Punjabis stranded in the region and their families back home.

Meanwhile, Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk has shared an emotional message regarding the safety of his family stuck in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In a statement posted on Instagram, Virk said, "The situation in the UAE has been weighing heavily on my heart. My wife and my six-year-old daughter are there, and as a husband and father, it's impossible not to feel emotional and tense during times like this. 'Papa, I will hide under my bed if something happens. I am a strong girl papa, don’t worry.' is not what a father wants to hear. Every news update feels personal. No matter how strong we try to be in public life, at the end of the day we are family people."

Similarly, a couple from Bathinda, Neeru Garg and Parveen Garg, stranded in Sharjah without cash or essential medicines, have appealed to the Union government for immediate assistance to help evacuate them and other Indians.

Neeru is the principal of SSD Girls College in Bathinda, while her husband recently retired as the Vice-Principal of DAV College.

"It was a five-day trip, and thinking it was the last day of the trip, we even exhausted all our money as we were preparing to return on the IndiGo flight, which was booked for Amritsar," Neeru said in a video shared on social media.