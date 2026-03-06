Meeting INDIA bloc leaders, Kejriwal to get plane crash issue raised in Parliament, says Rohit Pawar

"During our previous visit, CID officials told us an FIR would be registered after the AAIB report was submitted.

Today, they changed their stand, saying an FIR can only be registered after the final report, not the preliminary one," Pawar told reporters.

He pointed out that the final report in a VSR aircraft crash in 2023 is still awaited, even as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has indicated it would be issuing the report soon.

"This delay shows there is clear dilly-dallying in registering FIR in the plane crash case," he alleged.

Pawar drew a sharp contrast with the 2019 plane crash near Mumbai, in which BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had taken the initiative to file an FIR.

"In a crash that killed the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, an FIR is not being registered. This shows something is clearly fishy," the MLA claimed.

The NCP (SP) leader also raised serious questions about the treatment meted out to VK Singh, owner of VSR Ventures, the company that operated the ill-fated aircraft, when he was summoned for questioning.

"He was given royal treatment at the CID office. His security personnel carrying AK-47 rifles were allowed in, and he was whisked away from the media on his way out. Why was he shielded from the media?" Pawar asked.

Alleging there was pressure on CID officials, he said no concrete probe was underway, adding it amounted to an attempt to protect VSR Ventures.