Samajwadi Party under fire as core M-Y combo dominates party posts despite PDA narrative

LUCKNOW: After the Samajwadi Party's success in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, when it clinched 37 of 80 seats -- the highest ever since its inception in 1989 -- by playing the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) card, many believed that the party would apply the formula within the organisation too.

It was expected that leaders from the backward classes, Dalits and Muslims would get wider representation in the party structure. However, the current organisational structure tells a different story, reflecting the dominance of the SP's core M-Y combo.

About 70 per cent of the party’s 97 district and metropolitan presidents hail from the Yadav and Muslim communities, often referred to as the M-Y combination. This has raised questions over the actual enforcement of the PDA slogan within the party organisation. The SP has a total of 97 district presidents and metropolitan presidents across 18 divisions of the state.

In Prayagraj, the SP has appointed three presidents for Gangapar, Yamunapar and Prayagraj city. Among them, two are Muslim, and one is a Yadav. Additionally, district presidents and city or metropolitan presidents have been appointed in Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad, Ramnagar, Shahjahanpur, Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Aligarh, Kanpur, Farrukhabad, Jhansi, Varanasi, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Saharanpur, and Muzaffarnagar.

Out of the 97 posts, the positions for Bijnor and Rampur cities are currently vacant. The last major reshuffle among the SP's district presidents took place on April 7, 2023. At that time, the state leadership was in the hands of Naresh Uttam Patel.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha, when the SP made Naresh Uttam Patel its Lok Sabha candidate, it handed over the reins to Shyam Lal Pal, a most backward face from the OBC community. One reason for this was to counter the Bahujan Samaj Party's move of appointing Vishwanath Pal as its state unit chief.