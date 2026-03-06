'Trump can’t even appoint NYC Mayor': Iran's deputy FM warns against US presence in Gulf

NEW DELHI: Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh on Friday sharply criticised US President Donald Trump for suggesting Washington should have a role in choosing Iran’s next leader, saying the American leader “cannot even appoint the mayor of New York.”

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Khatibzadeh took a dig at Trump’s remarks on Iran’s leadership succession and questioned the legitimacy of such claims.

“President Trump is asking for change in the leadership of Iran and says he should have a voice in that, while he cannot even appoint the mayor of New York,” he said, referring to the recent election victory of New York mayor Zohran Mamdani, a critic of President Trump.

The Iranian minister’s comments come amid an escalating regional conflict triggered by the February 28 joint US-Israel strikes on Iran that killed the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials, plunging West Asia into a widening war.

Khatibzadeh described the ongoing conflict as an “existential war” for Iran and accused the US and Israel of launching an unprovoked attack on his country. “We are under invasion. We are exercising resistance against the aggressor and carrying out a heroic nationalist defence,” he said.

“We had no option but to resist.”