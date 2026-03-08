Mamata accuses BJP of misusing 'Vanish Commission' to erase voters, continues sit-in protest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday continued her sit-in protest for a third day against alleged arbitrary deletions in the post-SIR voter list, accusing the BJP of misusing the "Vanish Commission" to "erase legitimate voters" from electoral rolls in a fresh salvo targeting the Election Commission and the saffron party.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo's remarks came as a full bench of the poll body was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata to review poll preparedness ahead of the state assembly elections.

Banerjee also alleged that the country was witnessing an "unprecedented and direct assault" on its democratic foundations.

"In their 'One Nation, One Leader, One Party' frenzy, BJP has systematically weaponised every democratic institution and every constitutional post to serve their own Jono-Birodhi (anti-people) ambitions," she alleged.

Banerjee claimed that the BJP's ultimate goal is to "replace" the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Ambedkar with its "party manifesto."

"For years, they have unleashed Central agencies, National Commissions, a servile Godi Media, and a compliant section of the judiciary against Bengal. They are misusing the Vanish Commission to erase legitimate voters from electoral rolls," the TMC supremo alleged.