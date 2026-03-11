China tightening footprint around India, warns Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Dixit

NEW DELHI: Strategic competition in India’s neighbourhood is intensifying as China expands its footprint across South Asia and the Indian Ocean, reshaping regional dynamics through infrastructure investments, political influence and technology partnerships alongside military power, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit said on Wednesday.

“China views India not as a partner but as a potential threat, a reality we can no longer afford to look away from,” the CISC said while addressing a seminar on “Changing Dynamics in India’s Neighbourhood” in Delhi.

“We share borders with two nuclear-armed adversaries, China and Pakistan…the Indian Ocean, once a relatively peaceful backyard, is now a fiercely contested arena of great power competition,” Air Marshal Dixit said.

His remarks came a day after the Union Cabinet approved changes to India’s foreign direct investment (FDI) policy governing investments from countries sharing land borders with India, including China, Pakistan and Bangladesh, to streamline approvals currently mandated under the Press Note 3 regime introduced in 2020.

The CISC pointed to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects across the region, from Gwadar in Pakistan to Hambantota in Sri Lanka and growing influence in Bangladesh and the Maldives, as forming a strategic network around India’s maritime periphery.

“China’s Belt and Road investments in our neighbourhood… have stitched together a strategic footprint that now encircles India’s maritime domain. The Indian Ocean is no longer a benign backyard; it has become a competitive theatre,” the senior officer said.

He cautioned that these developments must be viewed as part of a broader strategic design rather than isolated infrastructure projects.

“Every port updated, every road built, every political leader cultivated is a piece of a larger strategic puzzle… India has sometimes responded project by project, crisis by crisis. We need a coherent counter-architecture of our own,” the CISC said.

Calling for a calibrated response, Air Marshal Dixit stressed the need to deepen defence self-reliance while sustaining strategic partnerships.