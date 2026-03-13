Iran indicates safe Hormuz passage; EAM Jaishankar, Araghchi discuss BRICS cooperation as war intensifies
NEW DELHI: India intensified diplomatic engagement with Iran amid escalating tensions in West Asia, even as Tehran signalled the possibility of safe maritime passage for India through the strategic Strait of Hormuz and discussions continued within BRICS on the unfolding regional crisis.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the first such contact between the two leaders since the West Asia conflict began nearly two weeks ago. Jaishankar said the two ministers discussed bilateral issues as well as coordination through BRICS.
“Had another conversation with Iranian FM yesterday night. Discussed bilateral matters as also BRICS related issues,” Jaishankar said. According to a statement from Iran’s foreign ministry, Araghchi briefed Jaishankar on the latest regional developments and their implications for global security. The Iranian minister emphasised Tehran’s position that international and regional organisations should respond to what Iran described as military aggression against it.
“The Iranian Foreign Minister stressed the necessity for regional and international bodies and organizations to condemn the military aggression against Iran,” the Iranian readout said. Araghchi also stressed the importance of BRICS as a platform for coordination during the current crisis.
He called for the grouping to play “a constructive role at the current juncture in supporting regional and global stability and security,” according to the statement, which described the call as the fourth conversation between the two ministers since tensions escalated.
During the conversation, Jaishankar conveyed India’s readiness to expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation through regional and international forums and stressed the importance of efforts aimed at strengthening stability and security in the region.
The diplomatic engagement comes amid heightened concerns in New Delhi over the safety of maritime routes in the Gulf, particularly the Strait of Hormuz one of the world’s most critical energy shipping corridors. Iran’s Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali indicated that India could receive assurances regarding safe passage through the waterway.
“Yes, because India is our friend. You will see it within two or three hours,” Fathali told reporters when asked whether India would receive safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Asked again if Indian vessels would be able to transit the strait safely, the envoy suggested that positive developments were expected soon. “Yes, yes, you can see that in the future. I think that after two or three hours,” he said.
Fathali described India as an important partner for Iran and said the two countries share common regional interests. “We believe that Iran and India share common interests in the region,” he said.
The security of sea lanes is a key concern for India as a large number of its seafarers operate across the Gulf. Indian officials estimate that around 23,000 Indian seafarers are currently working on merchant ships and offshore vessels in the wider Gulf region.
At the multilateral level, discussions within BRICS have also focused on the evolving situation in West Asia. Sources said some members of the grouping are directly involved in the ongoing crisis, making it difficult to forge a common position.
India, which currently chairs BRICS, has been facilitating consultations among member countries through the Sherpa channel. Officials said the latest virtual meeting of BRICS Sherpas was held on March 12 to discuss the situation.