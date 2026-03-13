Iran indicates safe Hormuz passage; EAM Jaishankar, Araghchi discuss BRICS cooperation as war intensifies

NEW DELHI: India intensified diplomatic engagement with Iran amid escalating tensions in West Asia, even as Tehran signalled the possibility of safe maritime passage for India through the strategic Strait of Hormuz and discussions continued within BRICS on the unfolding regional crisis.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the first such contact between the two leaders since the West Asia conflict began nearly two weeks ago. Jaishankar said the two ministers discussed bilateral issues as well as coordination through BRICS.

“Had another conversation with Iranian FM yesterday night. Discussed bilateral matters as also BRICS related issues,” Jaishankar said. According to a statement from Iran’s foreign ministry, Araghchi briefed Jaishankar on the latest regional developments and their implications for global security. The Iranian minister emphasised Tehran’s position that international and regional organisations should respond to what Iran described as military aggression against it.

“The Iranian Foreign Minister stressed the necessity for regional and international bodies and organizations to condemn the military aggression against Iran,” the Iranian readout said. Araghchi also stressed the importance of BRICS as a platform for coordination during the current crisis.

He called for the grouping to play “a constructive role at the current juncture in supporting regional and global stability and security,” according to the statement, which described the call as the fourth conversation between the two ministers since tensions escalated.

During the conversation, Jaishankar conveyed India’s readiness to expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation through regional and international forums and stressed the importance of efforts aimed at strengthening stability and security in the region.

The diplomatic engagement comes amid heightened concerns in New Delhi over the safety of maritime routes in the Gulf, particularly the Strait of Hormuz one of the world’s most critical energy shipping corridors. Iran’s Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali indicated that India could receive assurances regarding safe passage through the waterway.