'Severe setback for India': Congress on reports of Pakistan mediation in West Asia war

The Congress party on Tuesday said that if media reports suggesting Pakistan may be acting as an intermediary in communications between the United States, Israel and Iran are true, it would be a “severe setback” for India.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said multiple reports in leading international media outlets have identified Pakistan as one of the intermediaries being used between the US and Israel on the one side and Iran on the other.

“If these reports are true, they represent a severe setback and rebuff to India - and it is all attributable to the self-styled Vishwaguru,” Ramesh said on X.