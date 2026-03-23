LIVE | West Asia war | Trump says US and Iran 'want to make a deal,' but Tehran calls claims of talks 'fake news'

Iran has not updated official casualty figures since March 8, when it reported about 1,200 civilian deaths from US and Israeli airstrikes. Human rights groups outside the country say the death toll is likely higher, but chronic internet and phone outages are preventing accurate reporting. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency estimates at least 1,407 civilians, including 214 children, have been killed.

Damage to infrastructure is extensive, with 61,555 homes, 19,000 businesses, 275 medical centres, and nearly 500 schools hit. Reporters cannot move freely in Iran without official permission, and authorities have reportedly threatened or arrested people attempting to share information internationally.

Major civilian losses include an airstrike on an elementary school in Minab that killed at least 165 people and a flour factory strike in Naqadeh killing 11 workers. Observers stress the need to focus on civilian harm amid ongoing geopolitical coverage.

Elsewhere, Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed 1,029 people, while Iranian attacks have claimed 16 civilian lives in Israel and 17 in Gulf countries.