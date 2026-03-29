India-US ties: Ambassador Gor outlines ‘win-win’ economic growth, calls security core pillar

NEW DELHI: India's growing economy and massive infrastructure needs align perfectly with American expertise in energy, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure and both sides are well-positioned for a 'win-win' expansion of their strategic economic pillar, US Ambassador Sergio Gor has said.

The envoy said the two countries are prioritising building resilient supply chains for semiconductors and critical minerals, and welcomed New Delhi joining the US-led 'Pax Silica' initiative, which aims to secure these networks amid intense competition from China.

In an interview to Span magazine, a US embassy publication, the ambassador said Washington is uniquely positioned to serve as the "main facilitator" of economic growth across South and Central Asia and that its proposed trade deal with India will create a "powerful anchor" for regional economic integration.

Elaborating on the US' defence and security cooperation with India, he said it represents the "most strategically significant" area of collaboration between the two sides and mentioned cooperation under the framework of Quad.

"My vision is to transform the US-India relationship into the defining strategic partnership of the 21st century, one that delivers tangible benefits for both our nations," he said.