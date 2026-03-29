'Personality-driven foreign policy exposed Vishwaguru as Vishwaphoney': Congress slams PM Modi

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday alleged that Pakistan becoming a "dalaal (broker)" is a reflection of the "colossal failure" of the Modi government's foreign policy, diplomatic engagement and narrative management following India's striking military success in Operation Sindoor.

The opposition party also said the "unravelling" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heavily "personality-driven foreign policy" has exposed "the self-styled Vishwaguru as a Vishwaphoney."

The Congress' attack came after the government on March 25 told an all-party meeting on the West Asia situation that there is nothing new in Pakistan's mediation efforts in the matter as that country has been "used" by the US since 1981.

"We are not a dalaal nation," Jaishankar is said to have told the attendees of the meeting convened at the Parliament complex.

In a post on X on Sunday, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, "It is a country where democracy is a farce to be reckoned with. It is a country whose economy is a basket case, dependent on a lifeline extended by the IMF and few other donors like China and Saudi Arabia. It is a country that has for decades been known as a haven for terrorists who perpetrate attacks not only on its neighbours but in different parts of the world."

"It is a country that was dealt with very strictly by Presidents Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Biden. Now, after having been isolated following its terror offensive in Mumbai in Nov 2008, Pakistan has acquired a new acceptance," he said.

"That Pakistan has become - in the words of the learned Dr. S. Jaishankar - a 'dalaal' is a reflection of the colossal failure of the Modi government's foreign policy, diplomatic engagement and narrative management following India's striking military success in Operation Sindoor," the Congress leader said.

"Undoubtedly, President (Donald) Trump (Mr.Modi's 'good friend') has contributed heavily to Pakistan's current respectability," he said.