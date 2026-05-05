Raghav Chadha meets President Murmu, accuse AAP-led Punjab govt of vendetta politics

CHANDIGARH: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government of vendetta politics, alleging harassment of leaders who recently left the party and joined the BJP.

Chadha, along with MPs Sandeep Pathak, Rajender Gupta and Ashok Mittal, met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted a representation.

After the meeting, Chadha said, "All those MPs who exercised their constitutional right to express disagreement with the Aam Aadmi Party and chose to leave it, and all these incidents and developments, have been presented today before the President of India. I also want to tell the Aam Aadmi Party that as long as we were obedient, we were considered cultured. The moment we left, we were branded corrupt.’’

He alleged that MPs who joined the BJP are facing intimidation after two-thirds of the party’s MPs merged with the BJP. `AAP today behaves less like a political party and more like an obsessed, jilted ex — bitter, vindictive, and unable to move on,’’ he said, adding, ` The party that once cried vendetta is now practising its most toxic form. We take strength from the President’s assurance that constitutional rights and democratic choices must be respected.’’