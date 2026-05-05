Raghav Chadha meets President Murmu, accuse AAP-led Punjab govt of vendetta politics

CHANDIGARH: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government of vendetta politics, alleging harassment of leaders who recently left the party and joined the BJP.
Chadha, along with MPs Sandeep Pathak, Rajender Gupta and Ashok Mittal, met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted a representation.
After the meeting, Chadha said, "All those MPs who exercised their constitutional right to express disagreement with the Aam Aadmi Party and chose to leave it, and all these incidents and developments, have been presented today before the President of India. I also want to tell the Aam Aadmi Party that as long as we were obedient, we were considered cultured. The moment we left, we were branded corrupt.’’
He alleged that MPs who joined the BJP are facing intimidation after two-thirds of the party’s MPs merged with the BJP. `AAP today behaves less like a political party and more like an obsessed, jilted ex — bitter, vindictive, and unable to move on,’’ he said, adding, ` The party that once cried vendetta is now practising its most toxic form. We take strength from the President’s assurance that constitutional rights and democratic choices must be respected.’’
Chadha said that since April 24, when the MPs left AAP and merged with the BJP, state agencies have taken action against them. Citing examples, he alleged that Harbhajan Singh was targeted. "We left the Aam Aadmi Party on April 24, 2026, and merged with the BJP. Since then, harassment of our MPs has begun. First, World Cup-winning cricketer Harbhajan Singh had "traitor" written outside his house. Stones were thrown at his residence with the help of Punjab Police, and offensive slogans were raised targeting his family," he alleged.
He also alleged that Rajender Gupta faced disruption to his business. ``Then, our colleague Rajendra Gupta, a Padma Shri awardee and an industrialist running a major factory in Punjab's Malwa region--providing livelihood to around 30,000 people--had his factory targeted. The Punjab government allegedly cut off its water supply, and the Pollution Board conducted raids to initiate its closure," he said.
On cases against Pathak, Chadha said, "These FIRs and notices are so frivolous that they are not worth the paper they are written on. The judiciary will tear them apart," he said.
He warned against using state agencies for political purposes. ``Using vigilance, the Pollution Board, and the police for political revenge is a dangerous game. You may have started it, but the end will not be good. This must stop," he said.
Chadha also alleged that attempts are being made to target him through "fabricated cases" and that social media campaigns are being run to malign them. He urged officials to act independently. `` I want to tell officials that you are respected officers. Do not succumb to threats of transfer or suspension. Act according to law and in national interest," he said.
Taking a swipe at AAP, he said, The people of Punjab must know how their government is being used to settle political scores, ‘’ adding, This government has only a few months left; it will go. They will simply board the Shatabdi and return to Delhi. They have no future in Punjab,’’
Pathak said governance, not intimidation, is the way forward. `` You cannot save a government through such dirty tactics. If you want to retain power, you must work honestly. If you think you can stop us through false and fabricated FIRs, that is not possible. We have stepped out ready to sacrifice everything and will do what is right for the country," he said.
Pathak added that the President assured them that constitutional protections would be upheld.