PM Modi’s UAE trip to centre on energy ties, strategic oil reserve; LPG pact likely

NEW DELHI: Energy security will emerge as the centrepiece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-stakes stopover in Abu Dhabi on May 15 for talks with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, amid escalating tensions in West Asia and shifting global oil equations.

During the three-hour visit to the UAE -- en route to his four-nation Europe tour covering the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy -- India and the UAE are expected to sign two key memoranda of understanding on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies and strategic petroleum reserves, further deepening a partnership critical to India’s energy needs, sources familiar with the development said.

The visit comes at a time of heightened volatility in global energy markets and renewed focus on supply diversification. Sources said the proposed agreements are aimed at strengthening long-term energy stability for India while expanding the UAE’s role as one of New Delhi’s most trusted energy partners.

The UAE currently meets nearly 40 per cent of India’s LPG requirements, making it the country’s largest supplier. It was also India’s fourth-largest source of crude oil last year, accounting for nearly 11 per cent of total imports, while ranking as the third-largest supplier of LNG. Indian companies and ADNOC Gas have signed long-term agreements for cumulative LNG supplies of 4.5 MMTPA, making India the largest buyer of UAE-origin LNG.